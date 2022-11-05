Lynx Entertainment partner Empire Records for Kuami Eugene

Lynx Entertainment is delighted to partner with Empire Records for award winning Ghanaian music Kuami Eugene.

Lynx Entertainment is a Ghanaian record label founded in 2006 by the producer and songwriter Richie Mensah, the label has successfully worked with some Ghanaian artistes like Eazzy, Kidi, DopeNation and Kuami Eugene.

Kuami Eugene recently announced his exiting from Lynx Entertainment to the American lebel and distributed, Empire Records.

Despite the rumor speculated about his exiting, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah has released a press statement announcing their partnership between Lynx Entertainment and Empire.

The statement copied to the GNA Entertainment explained that the new strategic partnership would see the artiste expand his horizons as he takes on the world with his music.

“The pathbreaking alliance would aim at projecting the career of the talented and hardworking singer and songwriter on the international market,” it said.

The statement said, the coming weeks would see the award winning artiste release his highly anticipated song titled’Single’, which will add up to his genre of music.