Lynx Entertainment to launch New TV station

Lynx Entertainment have hinted at the launch of their own content network.

This direction wouldn’t be too much of a surprise as the home of some of Ghana’s biggest acts like KiDi & Kuami Eugene, have been working out top-tier TV and music video productions with their sister company, Tigon Creatives.

Fans of the label have noticed official Lynx TV accounts set up across various social media platforms. We can only wait and see what the Lynx family has in store for Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Find Lynx TV on social media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lynxtvofficial

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lynxtvofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lynxtvofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lynxtvofficialgh

About Lynx Entertainment

Lynx Entertainment is a Ghanaian record label and entertainment company founded by music producer and sound engineer, Richie Mensah in 2006. The company is based in Accra, Ghana, and is known for its work in promoting and managing various Ghanaian artists, including Kuami Eugene, Kidi, and MzVee. The company has also produced several hit songs and albums and is considered one of the leading record labels in Ghana’s music industry.