Lyrical Joe unveils track-list for his forthcoming album dubbed “Photo Album”

Joseph Gamor popularly known by his stage name as Lyrical Joe has announced a track-list for his forthcoming album titled “Photo Album” on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

He unveiled his album in a tweet thanking every artiste and producer who worked side by side with him to make this treasure a reality.

“I thank everyone who stayed with me, let’s start making history with this album”, the post said.

The album has different producers and features of many Ghanaian artistes likes Medikal, Sefa, EL, Darkovibes, Efya and among others.

The album entails fifteen songs which includes, “Intro”, “2 Bottles”, “Flex”, “Hustle and Ambition”, “Street Prophets”, “A Gate”, “ABCD”, “Cover”, “Self”, “Hmmm”, “Judas”, “Me To Me”, “See Size”, and “Blessed”.

The album would be available on all musical services providers.

Lyrical Joe weaved out some lyrics in his album which stated: “hmmm, before we start the intro, we need two bottles to flex, because after all the hustle and ambition, man needs to cover up”.

“The street prophets are always leading us therefore, we feel blessed, always remember to stay focus and be no Judas to a brother”.

However, Lyrical Joe has an album called “KILL” which was his debut album and has made significant waves in the music space.

He is currently the brand ambassador for the biggest tertiary student event in called “Ghana Tertiary Awards” (GTA).

Lyrical Joe is a Ghanaian rapper who was born on August 5, 1995, in Accra, and hails from Mafikumasi in the Volta region of Ghana, he attended Akosombo International School, where he attained his W.A.S.S.C.E certificate.

After senior high school, he decided to pursue his life-long dream of becoming a well-versed musician after being motivated by friends and family.

Lyrical Joe grew up learning from the likes of Jay Z, Eminem, and other great musicians which gave him the attribute of becoming a multidimensional musician due to his various musical styles.

He is one of Ghana’s most talented young artistes with good vocals.