Lyrically; It’s fair to compare Black Sheriff to Bob Marley – Boga Ali Hashim

Artist manager and blogger, Boga Ali Hashim has reiterated that “Black Sheriff can be compared to” legendary reggae musician Bob Marley in terms of lyrics.

According to the outspoken and controversial Takoradi-based entertainment pundit, The ‘Kwaku the traveller’ crooner’s songwriting prowess is impeccable and it is only fair to compare him to the late Jamaican musician.

He made this statement given a similar assertion by UK-based Ghanaian musician Sonnie Badu.

Boga Ali Hashim sharing his opinion on the issue on Skyy 93.5 FM’s OC Showbiz Review show hosted by Nana Kwame said, Sonnie Badu, comparing Black Sheriff to Bob Marley is subjective. To me, he didn’t mean, he (Black Sheriff) and Bob Marley are on the same pedestal, however, in terms of songwriting, deep lyrics, and good music, he can fairly be compared to Bob Marley.

In the video, his comments sparked a heated debate among co-pundits in the studio.

He, however, buttressed his claim that ” I want to be emphatic. I was emphasising the point that not per achievements. I will be wrong to do that, not per awards or impacts but in terms of lyrics, someone who writes sequentially (which is not easy even for some ‘A’ list artists), Blacko is comparable with Bob Marley lyrically and so be it.” he ingeminated.

This comes following the release of Black Sheriff’s debut studio album titled ‘The Villain I never was’ which was dropped on Thursday, October 6 2022.