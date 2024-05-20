M-360 To Launch Road Safety Campaign

Though the Central Region is noted as the citadel of education and the hub of tourist attractions in the country, it is seen as one of the accident-prone territories in Ghana, in terms of road crashes.

In light of this, an NGO, M-360, dedicated to promoting road safety through education, advocacy, and community engagements has chosen the first week of June 2024 to launch its innovative road safety campaign.

The Executive Director of Non non-profit making organization, M-360, Misbau A. Adinda, at a press conference in Winneba in the Central Region, disclosed that his NGO aims to use the launch of the Innovative Road Safety Campaign to promote responsible drying that will help reduce the present rise of road crashes in the country.

Touching on how to accomplish the main objective of the upcoming road safety campaign, Mr. Misbau A. Adinda, disclosed that his NGO with support from its dedicated staff has for the past two weeks been creating awareness among drivers and road users on the need for ensuring that road crashes and pedestrian knockdowns in the country are either abolished or reduced.

Mr. A. Adinda was optimistic that the launch of what he terms an ” Innovative Road Safety Campaign” next month would help educate drivers and pedestrians on the dos and don’ts on the road. These he noted will help create sanity on the road. He attributed most recorded road crashes in the country to reckless driving.

He stressed the need for the M-360 to take proactive steps to educate motorists on the importance of responsible behaviors behind the wheel. Mr. Misbau A. Adinda said that through multifaceted approaches aimed at awareness and educating road users as well as community engagement initiatives, the organization will be able to accomplish its target of realizing the expected positive behavioral change among road users.

He identified key principles such as obeying traffic laws, avoiding distraction while driving, defensive driving techniques, prioritizing the safety of pedestrians, workshops, and seminars as well as outreach events as some activities that the M-360 would promote to accomplish its target.

To enable the Nonprofit organization, M-360, to easily realize its visions and missions, Mr. A. Adinda disclosed that his organization will collaborate with authorities and transport agencies such as the National Road Safety Authority, DVLA, and the MTTD to help impart the expected knowledge to the drivers.

He also disclosed that the M-360 has introduced the Drivers’ Award ceremony as part of a series of programs to motivate drivers to exhibit professionalism in their daily activities.

Mr. Misbau A. Adinda added that his NGO has put in place other programs throughout major cities, and towns along local and international roads in the country. These programs, he revealed could take the form of either demonstrations or seminars. He therefore pleaded with the media, government officials, community leaders, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to give the NGO the needed support.