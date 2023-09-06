M.anifest Calls for Unity Among Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwame Tsikata, better known as M.anifest, has expressed his disapproval of the unnecessary rivalry between the Ghanaian and Nigerian music industries. He emphasized that African artists should be focused on promoting their music globally and not competing against one another.

“We have a pan-African movement moving now and that’s very important, we’re a very integral part of a pan-African movement that is going global and to see ourselves in competition with other people who are part of us is needless,” he said in an interview with JoyNews

M.anifest made these remarks during a private listening session for Nigerian singer Patoranking’s “World Best” album. He urged fellow artists to unite and work together to creatively and commercially expand the industry internationally.

He commended Patoranking for his collaborative efforts with about 20 Ghanaian artists and hinted at an upcoming album from himself.

Patoranking’s “World Best” album features artists from around the world, including Ludacris, Ghana’s Gyakie, Beenie Man, Vict0ny, and more.