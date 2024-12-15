M.anifest Explains Why He Chooses Not to Declare His Political Stance

Rapper M.anifest has shared his decision not to publicly declare his political affiliation, emphasizing his desire to maintain the freedom to express his views on national issues.

While he acknowledged that he has no personal issue with others publicly declaring their political stances, M.anifest expressed concern about the divisive nature of politics and religion.

Speaking on Joy FM, the rapper explained that for him, it is more important to remain independent-minded and able to speak on issues that matter to him without being confined by political allegiances. “It is more important for me to independently be able to have a voice that can talk about things than being presumptuous about it. It is more important to me to be Ghanaian than to be of any kind of political party,” he stated.

M.anifest reiterated that while he supports everyone’s right to choose their political leanings, he believes that publicly aligning with a political party can lead to division. “Everybody who is a Ghanaian, whether you are creative or not, you are entitled to make any choice you want to make so people should always remember that. Obviously, there are repercussions to that in the sense that politics and religion are very divisive things,” he added.

The rapper further explained that his music focuses more on the relationship between people and power, rather than endorsing any specific political ideology or party. He made it clear that his priority is to address important societal issues through his music, rather than getting caught up in political affiliation.