M-CODe to empower journalists in Eastern region

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) is to hold a three-day empowerment forum from Wednesday, August 30th, to Friday, September 1st, for journalists in the Eastern Region to ensure that reportage against open defecation is upscaled.

The three-day journalist empowerment forum forms part of the “M-CODe 2023 Anti-Open Defecation Nationwide Advocacy activities, which is being supported by World Vision Ghana, a statement signed by Mr. Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, stated.

Mr. Ameyibor said apart from the journalists, other stakeholders include the Regional Coordinating Council, Environmental Health Department, Ghana Education Service, Ghana Health Service, Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Department of Community Development, Department of Gender, and the National Commission for Civic Education.

Others, such as Regional Environmental Officers, the Environmental Protection Agency, CONIWAS, Kings Hall Media, World Vision, and representatives of civil society organisations, will participate in the three-day empowerment forum.

The rest are Regional Officers of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Ministry of Sanitation, and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, among others, to revamp and sustain the activism to change the parameters and create an open defecation-free society.

M-CODe considers empowerment through capacity building, linking strategic stakeholders in the fight against open defecation together, and creating a platform to expose communities still practicing the act as part of national efforts towards ending the practice.

The M-CODe National Convenor said the empowerment of journalists, who serve as critical partners, to rejuvenate public awareness campaign towards the global target of eliminating open defecation (OD) by 2030 was important.

M-CODe acknowledges Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Goal 6, which requires a substantial acceleration in toilet use, stressing that “open defecation is an affront to the dignity, health, and well-being, especially of girls and women”.

Mr. Ameyibor said open defecation could lead to the spread of germs from one stage to the next if not contained.

He said M-CODe will continue to engage strategic stakeholders, including Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ministry of Sanitation, among others, to sustain the campaign create an open defecation-free society.

The M-CODe 2023 Anti-OD Nationwide Advocacy also focuses on religious and traditional leaders, media personnel, celebrities, politicians, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, and other strategic stakeholders in the environmental, health, and sanitation sectors, as well as industry players.

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation reiterated its call on the corporate world to support the national efforts to end open defecation, which also requires investment in the construction, maintenance, and use of latrines and other basic services.