M-CODe to participate in the 2022 Mole conference

The Media Coalition Against Open Defecation (M-CODe) will participate in the ‘MOLE XXXIII’ Conference which will focus on Ghana’s commitment to Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services delivery as an enabler to achieve the 2030 SDG 6 WASH targets.

The MOLE XXXIII Conference slated for Sunday, October 30 to Friday, November 4 at Elmina in the Central Region, is intended to create a common space where policymakers, practitioners, and researchers would gather to give account on the state of Ghana’s WASH delivery systems.

A statement signed by Mr Francis Ameyibor, M-CODe National Convenor, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tema commended the World Vision Ghana and the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) for sponsoring five M-CODe members to participate in the conference.

The M-CODe representatives are joining other stakeholders to discuss SDG Six which is an ambitious desire to ‘ensure availability and Sustainable Management of Water and Sanitation for All’ by 2030.

The statement said through the sponsorship of World Vision Ghana and GAMA, M-CODe is joining experts from the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as Development partners, Academia, Research institutions, and non-governmental organizations.

Other participants would come from Community Based Organisations, Faith Based Organisations, Civil Society Organisations, the Private sector, and Media practitioners.

The M-CODe statement acknowledged the overall objective of the conference which is to review Ghana’s commitment towards universal access to sustainable WASH services in the country by discussing the systems, approaches, and models of WASH service delivery, and connecting the systems to bridge service delivery gaps.

According to a MOLE XXXIII Conference working document, the participants would also reflect on Ghana’s WASH commitments towards achieving national and SDG Six targets for water, sanitation, and hygiene in the country.

The conference would explore area-wide approaches to service delivery that addresses equity concerns and promote sustainable WASH service delivery for everyone everywhere and discuss options for delivering sustainable WASH services to deprived and underserved communities in Ghana.

The MOLE XXXIII Conference would also highlight cutting-edge partnerships with education, health, economic and environment sectors in delivering cost-effective, affordable, and inclusive WASH services.

It would review existing innovative financing approaches that are inclusive and self-sustaining and explore appropriate technology and innovations for delivering WASH services in an equitable and inclusive manner.

It would also develop practical and actionable recommendations for accelerating access to sustainable WASH services.

The conference is also expected to adopt an agreed set of recommendations for tracking Ghana’s commitments and keeping the government and stakeholders on track to accelerate sustainable WASH services delivery.

A clear understanding of service delivery approaches, models, and methods capable of replicability, and scalability towards WASH for all agendas would also be set

The conference would offer a rare opportunity for participants to learn from good practices across the country and beyond and disseminate the results of successful programs and projects.

It is expected to meet industry players and share what works and what doesn’t, identify synergies and ways of working together in the future, network with relevant stakeholders in the WASH sector, and serve as a critical mass of stakeholders and actors committed to prioritizing and promoting sustainable WASH services delivery.