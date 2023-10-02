The Tatale District Police Command, Northern Region in a communique to the Press says, on 30/09/2033 at about 1900 hours, G/Const. Wakan Kwaku Williams who was working on special enforcement assignment has recovered M16 rifle No.GHGHFUS220762-422, an empty magazine and same impounded unregistered Haujoe Metro motorbike from two Fulani herdsmen.

According to the Command , the heroic police officer, together with a Community Protection Assistant, Jeremiah Njakune Mapibe were assigned to provide security assistance for the ongoing voter’s registration exercise at Bidrimbombe , a suburb in the Tatale district , on their way they saw two Fulani herdsmen on a unregistered motor bike heading to Zabzugu , their movement became suspicious upon seeing the police uniforms , they suddenly abounded their motorbike and same flees into a nearby bush leaving a sack behind .

The Officers in return gave them a hot case to a distance of 250 meters but the two Fulani left no trace of them to be found .

Meanwhile, a search into the left behind sack by the assigned police officer uncovered the aforementioned M16 rifle and an empty magazine which according them will be retained at the station for evidential purposes .