M8 Tennis Club Elect Officers

Mensch Eight Tennis Club (M8TC), Koforidua has inaugurated its new executive board who will steer the affairs of the club for the next two years.

Branch Manager of Absa Bank, Koforidua, Mr. Edwin Bleppony, was appointed as the new chairman of the M8 Tennis Club and is expected to make tennis more attractive to the corporate world and to get more members.

Mr. Kwadwo Asare who has a lot of experience in tennis management becomes the vice-chairman.

Speaking to ghanatennis.org, Mr. Edwin Bleppony said, “I’m privileged to be at the helm of affairs of M8 Tennis Club. It’s a new club and I will do everything within my power to make this club very attractive for Tennis lovers join, the name of the game is love all”.

He added that “our focus is to harness more talents among the kids through more social and junior tournaments. All our club tournaments will be sponsored”.

The president of M8TC Dr. Bright Amponsah who is also the founder of Bright Senior high school, Kukurantumi also pledge his support to the development of Tennis in the region.

Other executives include Captain, Mr. Richmond Kotey, and Financial Secretary, Mr. Ohene Asare.

Mr. Samuel Owusu Kwaku Addai takes up the Organizing Secretary and Dr. Michael Ankamah becomes the Welfare Secretary.

Over 15 new members were given orientation and inducted to become full members of M8TC on the day.

Story: Gabriel Amoakoh