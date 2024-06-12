M&A Deals in Business Sector Top Half a Billion in Past Decade

Despite a slight slowdown in 2023, with fewer than 40,000 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals, the past decade has been marked by significant M&A activity in the business sector, totaling more than half a billion deals.

Total Deal Value Reaches $39.3 Trillion

The M&A market has experienced a downturn over the last 18 months due to macroeconomic uncertainty, inflation, rising interest rates, and volatile capital markets, leading to decreased values for potential sellers and a shift in focus for many corporations towards internal strategies rather than acquisitions.

In the first five months of 2024, the business sector witnessed 13,176 M&A deals worth over $1 trillion, significantly lower than the same period in the previous year and well below the levels seen in 2021 and 2022. However, despite this decline, the total number and value of M&A deals over the past decade remain impressive. According to data from the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions, and Alliances, since 2014, there have been 514,325 announced transactions worldwide, totaling over $39.3 trillion.

The United States accounts for nearly half of all M&A deals, with 214,364 transactions valued at $25.2 trillion. In contrast, Europe has lagged behind in both the number and value of deals, participating in 196,691 mergers and acquisitions worth over $16 trillion since 2014, 36% less than the United States.

Declining Deal Activity Expected to Continue in 2024

While the M&A outlook suggests a rebound in deal market activity in 2024, the total number and value of deals are expected to remain below last year’s levels. The Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions, and Alliances projects that the total number of transactions in the global M&A market will reach 31,662 by the end of the year, a 20% decrease from 2023. Additionally, the total value of deals is projected to reach $2.44 trillion, a 2% decrease from last year, bringing the ten-year total to $41.7 trillion.

These figures align with market projections from Statista, which forecast $2.57 trillion worth of transactions in the global M&A market in 2024, with approximately 45% of that value coming from the United States.