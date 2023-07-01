Maaha Beach Resort is fully operating – Manager reveals

Maaha Beach Resort, managed by Maaha Hospitality Inc., has issued a disclaimer in response to a video that is currently circulating online and spreading like wildfire among some individuals and people.

The aforementioned video, with its deceptive narrative, was about a fire that occurred on Sunday, June 25th, 2023.

Mr Jean-Jacques Mass, Senior Manager of the Resort, in a statement, explained that the unfortunate incident was caused by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) numerous and frequent power outages, combined with the heavy pattern of rainfall experienced in the area.

He did, however, indicate that the situation had been brought under control.

He stated that the Resort’s over 160 rooms of various types, spread across its land space, were unaffected by the fire and were still operational.

The fake video, with its narrative, seeks to give the incorrect and negative impression that the entire Maaha Beach Resort was engulfed in the fire outbreak, bringing the resort’s operations to a halt.

He stated that the issuance of the disclaimer seeks to allay the fears, apprehensions, and worries of the Resort’s numerous guests, clients, and followers by demonstrating that the Resort was fully operational as evidenced by the recently concluded conferences and other ongoing activities.

Mr. Jean-Jacques announced that Maaha Beach Resort was open for business as usual, as they were best positioned to handle and meet all and any requests of their valued clients with their indigenous hospitality.

He assured patrons that he would always work with the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to ensure that all safety precautions, particularly concerning fire prevention and incidents, were strictly followed.