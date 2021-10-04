Maame Abena Akwetey calls for more local tourism

When many Ghanaians think of tourism, they think Dubai, Paris or Maldives. Maame Abena Akwetey, hopes to shine a light on local tourism and the beauties to be found in it. Recently visiting Fort St. Anthony with her tour buddies, the model has shared stunning images of the scenery in the hopes of boosting visits to the facility.

“In Tourism there is a need for maintaining our facilities. Most tourist sites have run down due to poor maintenance and we need to try as much as possible to maintain the natural beauty of these places, so as to attract foreigners to contribute to our nation’s revenue”, Maame Abena said while interacting with the press. She encouraged the emergence of public private partnerships to improve our tourist sites. She stated that opportunities must be created for tourism enthusiasts to experience our beautiful culture, food and people.

Maame Abena is driven by her passion for nature and her visit to Fort St. Anthony came during the Kundum Festival. She explains that she was overwhelmed by the cultural practices, drumming, clothing and culinary experience. At the Fort she discovered the issue of slavery was diverse. As part of her contribution to host communities, Maame Abena makes a donation to some communities she tours, as she recently did at Nzulezu.

It’s her wish that more people join her in advocating for child rights and in ensuring and encouraging local tourism.