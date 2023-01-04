Mabel Kludze Occansey urges PWDs to wisely use common fund

Madam Mabel Kludze Occansey, Former Chairperson of Ghana Federation of Disability, Ada-East District, has urged Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to make judicious use of the common fund given to them.

She said the fund was to equip their economic and business ventures through the provision of resources to empower them to be economically sound.

Madam Occansey, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Ada, noted that the fund was to meet the education needs of those in school and support those with medical challenges.

She said the overall objective of the disability common fund was to make people with disability effective in society.

She said that was the reason the disbursement was categorized based on the preferences and needs of the beneficiaries.

She said most of the people after misusing the money become vulnerable in society and cautioned against careless lifestyle, which would affect society’s development.

“I want my people to know that we don’t have anybody so once the government is helping us we should do good with the little that we get,” she stated.