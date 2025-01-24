Mabel Releases ‘All Over You’ Featuring King Promise

Today sees Mabel share a brand-new single ‘All Over You’ featuring Ghanaian superstar King Promise, out now via Polydor Records.

Following a surprise performance together at King Promise’s headline London show last month, Mabel has released the infectious new single ‘All Over You’. Produced by Afrobeats powerhouse Magicsticks (Asake, Central Cee & Davido) and created in Lagos, this Amapiano-infused collaboration pairs pulsating percussions with Mabel’s silky harmonies and a striking verse from King Promise for a heartfelt expression of love and adoration. The single also arrives with an official video directed by Nathan James Tetty.

Speaking about the single Mabel shared: “Honestly, I really want the song to speak for itself. It represents my reconnection to a side of me that I haven’t explored musically in a while. I made this tune with Magicsticks in Lagos and being a fan of his work I made the trip to him, and we had so much fun. King Promise added a beautiful layer to the track and I’m excited with how much more there is to come.”

King Promise added: Jumping on this record was a no brainer as soon as I heard it. It sounded like something I would have made myself and written just like I would have. Storytelling in music is my vibe & making people dance at the same time is even golden. Mabel is amazing & it was good vibes right from when we linked up.

Last year saw Mabel return to her R&B roots with ‘Vitamins’. She has since shared a series of critically acclaimed singles, including ‘Stupid Dumb’ ft. Ty Dolla Sign, ‘Chat’, and the empowering anthems ‘Look At My Body Pt.II’ featuring Shygirl and ‘Female Intuition’, which ELLE crowned the #1 song of the summer. This new era has marked a fresh and exhilarating reintroduction to the BRIT Award-winning artist you thought you knew.

Last month, Mabel performed a stellar rendition of ‘Vitamins’ for BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room, live from the legendary Maida Vale studios alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra, watch here