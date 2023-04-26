Mabi Swimwear’s spring-summer collection: It’s all about bold colors, intricate designs, Eco-friendly materials

The brand’s slogan, “Sustainable is Sexy,” perfectly captures the brand ethos. It’s about embracing the idea that you can look and feel great while being conscious of your impact on the planet. And with the new collection, the MABI brand is taking that idea to the next level.

MABI swimwear’s designs are inspired by the beauty of nature, and the brand wants to bring the elegance and sophistication of sustainable fashion to the beach. The new collection is a true testament to the fact that you don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.

Bikini Maya in Orange/ Bikini Malu wild tiger print/ Bikini Ohana orange Earth

The MABI Swimwear 2023 collection features a range of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits in various stunning colors. From vibrant yellows and oranges to soothing blues and greens, a shade suits every skin tone and personality. And with the addition of the brand’s signature crochet accessories, each piece is elevated to the next level, creating a unique and eye-catching look. Stylish designs of one-piece swimsuits are perfect for those who prefer a more modest swimwear option or want to mix up their summer look. Unexpected cut-outs offer a subtle and sexy touch to the design.

Eliana in green/ Eliana lilac/ Eliana in red

Sophia is a meticulously crafted piece of swimwear that embodies the beauty of traditional crochet techniques. Each bikini is hand-knitted with care and precision, resulting in a unique and charming design that will turn heads. The adjustable cut-out bikini bottom features multiple straps, allowing you to find the perfect fit for your body type. The top is equally as original, showcasing a one-of-a-kind design. In addition to its stunning appearance, Sophia offers exceptional comfort and durability. The high-quality materials used in its construction ensure that it will last for years, making it a worthwhile investment for any summer wardrobe. Its vintage charm, and delicate elegance will make you feel confident and beautiful.

Stunning one-piece swimsuit in the shade of lilac crafted with care and attention to detail, this swimsuit features a flattering cut that accentuates your curves while providing ample coverage. The delightful lilac color of this swimsuit is chic and versatile, making it easy to pair with various cover-ups and accessories. With its unique design and exceptional sustainable quality, this one-piece swimsuit is a must-have for any fashion-conscious beachgoer.

Artemis Dress Azaffran/ Cover Up Jasmine/ Kaftan Nature “Hemp Fabric”

The mesh dress is lightweight, breathable, stylish, and on-trend beachwear that is perfect for the 2023 season. In addition to its elegant design, the mesh dress is incredibly versatile. It can be worn as a cover-up over your swimsuit or paired with sandals and a hat for a chic and effortless daytime look.

Ariel In Love Honey/ Ariel In Love Purple/ Ariel In Love Green

The new summer collection 2023 features a range of bikinis with fabulous crochet accessories that bring a fresh, bohemian feel to everyday summer wear. The crochet swimwear is carefully crafted to add intricate details and texture to the design, while the soft yarn ensures a comfortable fit that can be worn all day long. With various colors and styles, there’s a perfect bikini for every woman!

“MABI, her brand, is elegance and sensuality combined, offering styles that easily complement all body shapes. Most importantly, Maristela desires to reignite our appreciation of quality, ethical swimwear made with integrity, to make people fall in love with her beautiful designs and the wonders of our planet Earth again and again”, MABI’s Founder & Designer, Maristela Soares.

Sustainable Eliana

You’ll feel confident and stylish whether lounging poolside or hitting the waves. By choosing the MABI brand, we can contribute to a cleaner and healthier Earth. You’ll know you’re doing your part to support the planet while looking great.

With the world becoming increasingly aware of the impact of our actions on the environment, sustainability has become more than just a buzzword – it’s a movement. MABI Swimwear is a brand that shows support for sustainability through fashion.

MABI Swimwear has a commitment to using eco-friendly materials, and ethical production methods shine through in every piece. But it’s not just the sustainability factor that makes their swimwear so unique – it’s the fact that they manage to make it sexy, too.

Sustainable is sexy, and MABI Swimwear proves it.