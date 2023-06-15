Mac Manu Highlights Ghana Card’s Potential to Eradicate Age Fraud in Elections

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, is advocating for the Ghana Card to be the sole document used for voter registration.

He believes that the Ghana Card possesses a reliable age verification system and can effectively address the issue of foreigners attempting to participate in Ghana’s elections.

Speaking at a forum held at the University of Ghana , he expressed concerns about the current voter registration process and the potential for violence associated with the guarantor system.

He emphasized the importance of embracing the Ghana Card, despite the challenges it may present, due to its advanced technology that can eliminate age fraud and prevent foreign individuals from registering on the voters register,