Macao to build itself into sports hub

By Fu Zimei,

“Whenever you stroll through the Reservoir Park or climb the Guia Hill Fitness Trail, you’ll always see people running, exchanging cheerful morning greetings, or offering words of encouragement. The atmosphere of health, optimism, and harmony is infectious, leaving a lasting impression of the city,” said a man surnamed Lin from the Chinese mainland, who works in Macao.

In its policy address for fiscal year 2024, the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government highlighted plans to develop the city into a sports hub.

“We aim to host at least two international sporting events each month, creating Macao-branded sports events that will attract visitors from all over,” said Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR.

This initiative further enriches Macao’s role as a world center of tourism and leisure, infusing its offerings with a more active and vibrant character.

The 71st Macao Grand Prix recently concluded, drawing over 100,000 spectators. As a flagship event known for its unique city circuit, the race has been held continuously for more than 70 years since its inception in 1954, serving as a vivid representation of Macao’s “sports hub” ambitions.

It’s not just about the racing event – tennis, volleyball, basketball, golf, and snooker tournaments take center stage year-round, delighting audiences with nonstop excitement. Recent sporting events like table tennis and women’s volleyball matches have seen tickets sell out almost instantly.

Huang, a table tennis enthusiast from Chengdu, southwest China’s Sichuan province, snagged her tickets early and traveled to Macao specifically for the games. “Macao is a perfect mix of warmth and modernity. Watching matches here is so comfortable and enjoyable. It’s absolutely fantastic!” she shared.

Around 8 am, Zhou Xinghua, a member of Macao’s Songshan Morning Exercise Friends Group, would start her day with warm-up and stretches before hitting the track. Zhou isn’t just running alone – she also encourages her fellow runners to join her.

Macao’s vibrant community culture is strongly reflected in its sports associations, which serve as a hallmark of local engagement. According to the latest statistics, out of approximately 12,000 associations in Macao, nearly 2,000 are sports-related, spanning 45 categories including handball, billiards, boxing, cycling, and bodybuilding. These organizations play a significant role in fostering grassroots participation in sports activities.

The Healthy Macao Blueprint, a plan to turn Macao into a healthy city, was launched on July 16 this year. At the launch ceremony, representatives from various Macao SAR government departments and associations joined stretch exercises, following videos and guided by on-site instructors.

This innovative and practical approach underscored a core message: building Macao into a sports hub starts with people. When everyone is involved, the city naturally thrives with health and vitality.

Professional athletes need professional facilities, and public participation in sports often hinges on having accessible and sufficient venues. According to the Macao SAR Government’s Sports Bureau, the city boasts 40 public sports and fitness facilities. These include specialized venues such as swimming pools, shooting centers, tennis courts, and basketball courts, as well as multipurpose facilities like sports halls, arenas, and fitness centers.

Strolling through Macao, one can easily find free fitness areas by the sea, and in community gardens and parks, as well as large venues near residential areas. Even the paid facilities are highly affordable, which encourages residents to embrace fitness during their leisure time.

In recent years, the Macao SAR Government has made significant efforts to improve services. For instance, the “Macao One Account” mobile app provides convenient access to information about the opening hours of sports venues, ticket purchases, reservations, and event updates. The app also offers insights into sports medicine, opportunities to enroll in community fitness classes, and other resources.

“The Macao Sport Development Fund provides annual financial support for routine expenses of the Federation of Macao China Sports General Associations and its affiliated sports associations,” said an official of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macao.

“This includes funding for organizing competitions, hiring coaches, and covering operational costs to ensure sports associations can function smoothly and engage the public effectively,” the official said.