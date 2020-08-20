Israeli champions Maccabi Tel Aviv reached the second round of the UEFA Champions League qualifiers on Wednesday after beating Latvia’s Riga FC 2-0 at home.

Maccabi decided the match with two successful penalties from striker Nick Blackman, with the home side also striking the woodwork three times.

This was Giorgos Donis’ first match as Maccabi’s head coach, after he was appointed last week.

The 50-year-old Greek, who coached Panathinaikos for the past two years, has signed a one-year contract with an option to extend by a further season.

Maccabi now face Lithuanian champions FK Suduva in a single away match on August 25 or 26.