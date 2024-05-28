MACEE Foundation Announces Peace Campaign Launch Prior to December Elections

The MACEE Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting peace, has announced the launch of a 60-day peace campaign tour ahead of the general elections in December.

Dubbed the “I Pledge for Peace – Ghana Campaign,” the initiative a tour that cover 6,000 kilometers across the country, engaging with key stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission (EC), the Peace Council, security agencies, political and traditional leaders, and the youth.

The campaign’s goal is to foster unity, cohesion, and development before, during, and after the elections.

Mr. Harry Macee Ahorlu, the Chief Executive Officer of the MACEE Foundation, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), shared the significance of maintaining peace during the upcoming polls, which mark Ghana’s eighth electoral bout since the begining of the Fourth Republic.

He emphasized the importance of a peaceful electoral process in reinforcing Ghana’s democratic journey.

“The “I Pledge for Peace – Ghana Campaign” aims not only to prevent electoral violence but also to instill a sense of unity and patriotism among Ghanaians, ensuring that the democratic process is respected and upheld,” he explained.

He said the foundation’s plan was to reach out to 316 communities and 242 traditional councils during the campaign tour.

Mr. Ahorlu highlighted the necessity of political cohesion and the dangers of disunity, which could result in violence and the destruction of lives and properties during elections.

He urged the youth to remain vigilant and resist any attempts by politicians to incite violence.

He also called on traditional authorities, the Peace Council, and security agencies to collaborate with the MACEE Foundation in promoting peace across the nation.