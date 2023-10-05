Machetes, Cutlasses fly at Boadua As Chief Attempts To Destool Queen Mother

The Decision by the Chief of Boadua, Nana Kwasi Anor Agyarkwa II , to destool the Queen Mother of Boadua, Obaa Panin Afua Kyerewaa and install a new Queen Mother has degenerated into violence in the town with factions allegedly inflicting machetes and cutlass wound on people .

Many people are said to have been injured as a result of the attacks by some dreaded thugs allegedly brought to the town by the chief. Boadua is located in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region near Akwatia and on the main road to Kade.

Speaking in an interview with the media, in a telephone conversation, the Queen mother of Boadua, Obaa Panin Afua Kyerewaa said, the decision by the chief to install a new Quenmother without the knowledge and approval of the elders of the town and even the Okyehene has created tension in the town.

According to her, the Chief after the installation of his so called queen mother attempted to parade her through the township of Boadua but that was resisted by the youth and elders of the town and as a result he brought in thugs wielding guns machetes and cutlasses and attacked them.

“I really don’t know what Nana Anor Agyarkwa, the chief is seeking to gain from these violent behavior. I have been on this throne for almost 38 years and haven’t encountered this attitude ever since so I don’t understand why he is behaving that way.”

“As I speak to you, people cannot even go out at night since the thugs he brought to the town are still around and are attacking innocent people. Some of my relatives have been attacked and injured as a result of these attacks.

I am therefore calling on the President of Ghana, The National Security Minister and the Inspector General of Police IGP to intervene and bring peace to the town save us. As I speak to you he claims he has the backing of the Eastern Regional Police command to undertake this dastardly acts. We are pleading with nation security to save us from these attacks, she stated in an interview.”