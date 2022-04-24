Macron Ordained To transform And Save France – Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International (PCI) has led his congregation to pray for the president of France, Emmanuel Macron to win his election.

French voters are deciding whether to give centrist Emmanuel Macron five more years as president or replace him with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Releasing a prophesy in Church today, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah noted that Emmanuel Macron has been ordained by God to transform and save France hence there is every reason for him to win the elections.

According to him, through Emmanuel Macron, France will be saved and that in the realms of the spirits, Emmanuel Macron was sent to save France

“He is coming in to make sure he puts things right that will ensure that France is saved,” he said.

“That is the more reason why Macron has win at once.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah however pointed out that should candidate Marine Le Pen wins the election, France will fall.

“Emmanuel Macron hasn’t finished his work; he has to continue his work in order to save France.”

After a divisive election campaign, Ms Le Pen faces an uphill battle with her 44-year-old opponent polling ahead.

In order to win they both need to attract voters who backed other candidates in the first round.

But these are two polarising figures in France and abstention is a key factor.

Mr Macron’s detractors call him arrogant and a president of the rich, while the far-right leader has been accused of having ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, French voters are casting their ballot in the presidential runoff to choose between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

Opinion polls suggest that Macron, 44, has a solid lead, but analysts have cautioned that low turnout could sway the outcome in either direction. About 48.7 million citizens are eligible to vote.

But, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah averred that about 90 percent of Muslims in France are fasting hence will not be voting and that is the more reason why Macron needs prayers.

“Macron became president at the age of 12 in the spiritual realm. Because at the age of 12 forced his parents to worship God and got baptized into the Roman faith.”

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah however revealed that there is going to be a very dangerous shake up in France amid attacks from May 15, and although Macron will win the elections, the attacks would come but solutions will be found for peace to prevail in France under the leadership of Macron.