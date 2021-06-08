French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he will continue holding meetings with citizens of France despite the slapping incident that occurred earlier in the day.

Macron was slapped in the face during his visit to the Drome department in southeastern France, with two people being detained after the incident.

“No, none. Also, I continued to greet the people who were with this person and took photographs with them. I have continued and will continue. Nothing will stop me,” Macron said, as quoted by the Dauphine news agency when asked if he has some fears after the incident.