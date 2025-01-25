French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent remarks about African countries’ perceived “ingratitude” for France’s counterterrorism efforts have reignited a wave of criticism and protests across the continent.

Speaking at an ambassadors’ conference in Paris, Macron suggested that some African nations had “forgotten to thank” France for its role in combating insurgents, particularly in the Sahel region. He even went as far as claiming that, without French troops, many African countries “would not be sovereign today.”

These comments come as three more African nations—Côte d’Ivoire, Chad, and Senegal—have moved to end French military presence in their countries, joining the ranks of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which have already expelled French troops. This development reflects the deepening frustration with France’s historical influence in Africa, a relationship that many now view through the lens of neo-colonialism.

While Macron’s statements seem to focus on the specifics of counterterrorism operations and bilateral agreements, they have nonetheless raised questions about France’s understanding of the evolving political landscape in Africa. French military involvement in the region has been framed by critics as serving France’s strategic interests rather than the long-term stability and growth of its former colonies. Chad’s Foreign Minister, Abderaman Koulamallah, dismissed Macron’s comments as displaying “contempt for Africa and Africans,” accusing France of prioritizing its own gains over the well-being of African states.

Adding fuel to the fire, Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko took a more pointed approach, accusing France of destabilizing Africa with its interventions, such as the 2011 military action in Libya, which many believe contributed to the instability in the Sahel. These criticisms underscore a wider sentiment in Africa that Macron’s remarks ignore a historical context where African countries, particularly during the World Wars, were forced to fight alongside European powers, only to later face systemic marginalization and betrayal.

The French president’s comments also seem to ignore the catastrophic consequences of French-led military campaigns in the Sahel. Despite France’s military presence in countries like Mali and Burkina Faso, terrorist groups have continued to thrive, with insecurity only worsening. Human casualties from insurgent attacks have surged, and vast territories in the Sahel have been lost to militants. The situation suggests that France’s interventions may not have had the desired effect, making Macron’s appeal for gratitude increasingly difficult to accept.

Furthermore, Macron’s failure to acknowledge the devastating toll of African soldiers who have perished in the ongoing counterinsurgency efforts is seen by many as both an oversight and an insult. As insurgents wreak havoc, it is often African forces, not French troops, who bear the brunt of the violence. In countries like Burkina Faso, military personnel have accounted for the vast majority of casualties, highlighting the local commitment to combating terrorism despite France’s presence.

The wider resentment of French influence has sparked a trend of African nations pivoting toward alternative alliances, particularly with Russia. Countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have forged closer ties with Moscow, particularly with Russia’s Wagner Group increasing its presence in the region. This shift signals a growing desire among African leaders to rid themselves of the colonial legacy that has long been associated with French military and economic dominance.

For many, Macron’s comments serve as a reminder that France is struggling to adapt to a changing geopolitical landscape. While the French president insists that France’s influence in Africa is simply “reorganizing,” his remarks seem out of touch with the rising tide of anti-French sentiment sweeping across the continent. African nations are increasingly seeking sovereignty and the ability to make decisions without the heavy hand of former colonial powers. This desire for autonomy is driving many to reject France’s continued military and economic presence in their countries.

As France continues to grapple with its diminishing influence, Macron’s comments may only accelerate the process. For France to remain relevant in Africa, it will need to abandon its paternalistic approach and adopt a more balanced, respectful relationship with its former colonies. Otherwise, it risks becoming even more marginalized in a continent that is redefining its place in the global order. With African nations asserting their independence, the challenge for France is no longer about retaining influence but adapting to a new era of African sovereignty.