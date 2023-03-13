Mad rush for childhood vaccines

Information gathered is that Health Officers from various municipal and district assemblies are currently massing up at the offices of the Greater Accra Regional Health Directorate to take delivery of childhood vaccines.

Childhood immunisation is expected to resume at various health facilities after months of interruption due to shortage of vaccines nationwide.

This follows the arrival of a consignment of the vaccines in the country over the weekend received by the Ghana Health Service.

Distribution is ongoing at the regional health directorate and health officers taking their delivery in an interview with Citi News said they are hopeful the vaccines will be enough for every child.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional Health Directorate has also begun the distribution of childhood vaccines to various districts.

At the time of Citi News’ visit to the regional medical stores, six out of sixteen districts had already picked up their stocks.

According to the regional directorate, all the districts in the region will receive their vaccines by tomorrow March 14, to resume routine immunisation following a shortage of vaccines.

The region currently has all the vaccines under the expanded immunisation programme.