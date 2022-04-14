Madagascar Welcomes Best-in-Class Communication Solutions from Hytera

ANTANANARIVO – Hytera (SZSE: 002583), the global leading provider of professional communications equipment and solutions, held a user experience seminar in Radisson Blu Hotel, Antananarivo. Co-hosted with leading Madagascar tech integrator Teknet Group, the seminar gathered senior government officials, business representatives, media reporters as well as avid end users.

Sales manager of Hytera Africa Region, Mr. Léo Huang showed up at the event. In his speech, Huang introduced all types of Hytera wireless communication solutions, with a special focus on DMR radio terminals and Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices. The participants showed great interest in the products and praised their exquisite design and advanced features.

“Hytera places great value on the market of Madagascar,” Huang said. “We are concerned about the current communication challenges faced by pillar industries of Madagascar including manufacturing, mining, hospitality and agriculture.”

He underscored the importance of reliable communication in improving business efficiency and public safety.

With a rich portfolio of DMR, TETRA and LTE products and solutions in different price ranges, Hytera is confident to fulfil the communication needs of Madagascar industries.

Across the globe, Hytera products have been applied in more than 120 countries and over 100 Hytera office were set up to provide best-in-class pre-sale and after-sale services.