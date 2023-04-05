Madam Nanfuri seeks to bridge leadership loopholes in Jirapa constituency

Madam Jennifer Tenganabang Nanfuri, the sole female aspirant in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Upper West Region, has stressed the need for females’ involvement in political leadership, not only in Ghana but the world over.

She said women had the willpower to ensure the needs of the people they led were met saying, “It is high time women got involved in politics because the role that women play in politics is very vital.”

Madam Nanfuri said this in an interview with the media in Wa on Monday on the sidelines of the vetting of aspirants of the NDC parliamentary primaries in the region.

A total of 30 aspirants in the region who had successfully filed their nomination to contest the upcoming NDC party parliamentary primaries were currently going through vetting in Wa.

Madam Nanfuri is seeking to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Jirapa Constituency with the hope to unseat the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Jirapa Constituency, Mr Cletus Dapilaah.

She is an Information Technology (IT) specialist with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Systems (CIS), and a Master’s Degree in Cyber Policy and Risk Management (CPRM).

She had worked with some companies in the United States of America (USA) including the Apple Company until 2017 when he returned to Ghana and was currently a poultry farmer based in Accra.

Madam Nanfuri had served in many leadership capacities in the party both in Ghana and abroad.

They included the Women Organiser for NDC in Massachusetts in the USA in 2005, the first female Vice National Chairman for the NDC USA, and a member of the National IT committee of the NDC party.

She said having the opportunity to represent the Jirapa constituency in parliament would bring a new wave of enthusiastic leadership, presenting hope to the teaming and idled unemployed youth in the constituency.

She explained that she would champion women and youth empowerment in the constituency by supporting the youth to secure jobs and employment to contribute to the development of the constituency.

“Hopefully I know I am going to win and the party will also wing. I have the lobbying power to lobby for development and jobs for the youth in the Jirapa Constituency.

Going into politics is not just for money, but the people in Jirapa need somebody with integrity and down-to-earth and can listen to the needs of the people”, Madam Nanfuri explained.

By Philip Tengzu