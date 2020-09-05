Mr Sammmy Awuku, National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the supporters of the party to embrace unity and work hard to retain the party in power in the 2020 general elections.



He said this could be achieved only when the executives and the members embrace unity and hard work devoid of backbiting and selfishness.

Mr Awuku was speaking at the inauguration of the Madina Constituency Campaign Team of the party at Madina on Friday.

The team, co-chaired by Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament, Mrs Jenifer Dede Adjabeng, Municipal Chief Executive and Mr Eric Nartey, the Constituency Chairman, has been tasked to work hard to ensure that the number of votes to be amassed by the party in the Constituency exceeds that of the 2016 election.

Mr Awuku charged the team to discharge their duties diligently to ensure that President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP retained power in the December polls.

He said the NPP deserved a second term following its tremendous efforts in tackling unemployment and infrastructure developments in the country.

‘It is my humble appeal that you grant the party an additional term for us to complete all the major developmental projects outlined in the party’s manifesto’, the National Organizer said.

Mr Awuku also urged them to ensure that the campaign was devoid of insults and attacks, adding that the electorates were interested in policies that would better their lives and the campaign needed to focus on the good policies initiated by President.

Alhahji Saddique, who is also a Minister of State, Office of the Vice President, said charged the electorate to vote for him and President Nana Addo to enable them to embark on more development for the erea and the country as a whole.

Alhaji Saddique expressed the hope that the campaign would be based on records adding that “you should vote even by virtue of the fact that your children now have access to free education and also consider the numerous promises fulfilled in this constituency”.

Mrs Addjabeng donated five motorbikes to the Constituency to support the campaign.