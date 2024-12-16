Madina Job Center Graduates Beneficiaries of Vocational Training Program

The Madina Job Center, an initiative established by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Hon. Francis Xavier-Sosu, held a graduation ceremony for beneficiaries of its vocational training program at Pantang. The initiative, aimed at addressing unemployment in the Madina constituency, equips participants with skills for sustainable livelihoods.

The 11 graduating beneficiaries underwent two years of intensive vocational training and received startup support, including sewing machines and a cash grant of GH₵5,000 each, to establish their businesses.

The ceremony brought together chiefs, community leaders, and representatives of various vocational institutions and groups in the area.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of the Madina Job Center, Priscilla Naa Klerh, highlighted the center’s impact. She noted that the center has successfully trained numerous youth in various fields, including entrepreneurship, makeup artistry, mushroom farming, poultry, and rabbit farming. She also mentioned scholarships awarded to youth for computing courses to enhance job placement opportunities.

Hon. Francis Xavier-Sosu commended the graduates for their dedication to completing the program. He encouraged them to work hard and make a positive impact on others in their community.

The Chief of Pantang, Nii Otu Buo, praised the MP for his efforts in alleviating poverty in the constituency and expressed interest in hosting the next graduation ceremony in Pantang.

The President of Ghana Co-operative Fashion Designers Association, Madam Nora Doku, applauded the initiative, emphasizing the high quality of training and discipline instilled in the participants. She reaffirmed the association’s commitment to partnering with the Madina Job Center to achieve its goals.

The Madina Job Center continues to be a beacon of hope for youth in the constituency, providing practical solutions to unemployment and empowering beneficiaries with tools for economic independence.