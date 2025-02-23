Madina MP Partners Morris Brown College to Boost Education Opportunities for Ghanaian Students

In a bold step towards bridging Ghanaian students with international academic opportunities, the Member of Parliament for Madina, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, has secured a landmark partnership with Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to provide Ghanaian students with access to world-class education and career development programs.

Hon. Sosu brokered this partnership during a parliamentary visit to the United States, where he participated in the Black History Month celebrations and engaged with key academic and policy leaders.

His visit, beyond strengthening diplomatic ties, focused on creating pathways for Ghanaian students to gain internationally recognized qualifications without the burden of relocating abroad.

Through this collaboration, Ghanaian students will now have the opportunity to enroll in one-year certificate programs in fields such as Non-Profit Management, Entrepreneurship, Esports Performance, and Hospitality Management —all offered by Morris Brown College, a historically Black institution with a legacy of resilience and academic excellence since 1881.

Students can pursue these courses either online or in-person, with potential travel opportunities to the USA facilitated by the college.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony on February 21, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, the President of Morris Brown College, Dr. Kevin James, commended the initiative, noting that this partnership would break educational barriers for Ghanaian students. He thanked Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, for supporting Hon. Sosu’s participation in the visit.

The Dean of the Business Faculty at Morris Brown College, Dr. Yaw Amponsah Adoo, emphasized the transformative impact of the agreement, stating that Ghanaian students would now have access to US-accredited certifications that could enhance their career prospects both locally and internationally.

For Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, this initiative aligns with his broader Madina Centre for Education and Policy, an educational project under his office aimed at promoting education, knowledge exchange, and skills development. It also contributes to SDG 4 (Quality Education) and supports former President John Dramani Mahama’s vision, as outlined in the NDC Manifesto, to establish a Prior Learning Certification/Step-Up Certification (SEC) programme for artisans in the informal sector.

“This partnership is not just for Madina but for all Ghanaian students who aspire to gain internationally recognized qualifications while staying rooted in their communities. It is about giving our youth the tools to compete on a global scale,” Hon. Sosu stated.

This development marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s education sector. With a growing demand for specialized skills in the global job market, partnerships like this serve as a beacon of hope for students seeking quality education at an affordable cost.

As the collaboration between Morris Brown College and the Madina Centre for Education and Policy takes shape, it signals a future where Ghanaian students are not limited by geography but empowered by knowledge, skills, and global opportunities.