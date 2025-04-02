Madina MP Pledges Continued Support for Islam and Development Projects on Eid-ul-Fitr

Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Francis-Xavier Sosu on Monday March 31, 2025 joined hundreds of Muslims in his constituency to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with modesty, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The day observed with prayers and celebrations is the first of the two main festivals in Islam It falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-dusk fasting of Ramadan.

In Madina Constituency, Honourable Sosu joined the Muslim faithful at Madina Mosque for prayers, where the hardworking made a plea to the faithful to continue their acts of charity and sustain their prayer for the country.

“I continue to make a passionate plea to my fellow Muslim faithful to continue their acts of charity and sustain their prayers for our country and its unity, even after the holy month of Ramadan has concluded,” he remarked.

According to him, “The significance of this day, marking the end of Ramadan, is a reminder of the values of commitment and reflection, which I intend to carry forward into my work at the Madina constituency as the MP.”

The MP reminded the gathering that Eid-ul-Fitr is not only a time of joy and thanksgiving but also an opportunity to demonstrate generosity.

He untreated Muslims and all Ghanaians to remember those struggling with poverty, illness, and other hardships, encouraging them to share their blessings with those in need.

Speaking further, Honourable Sosu indicated President John Dramani Mahama’s continous commitment to lend his supports to Islamic communities within Madina Constituency and the country as a whole.

“The President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama wants me to assure all of you that his is committed to ensuring that the Islamic communities in Ghana grows in peace. And that it is because that today as we speak, President John Dramani Mahama has taken the critical steps to ensure that he reduces the hardship in the country,” the MP stated.

According to Honourable Sosu, the works of President Dramani Mahama’s commitment to reduce hardship in the country begun in the eighth Parliament.

He added that “by the authority of President Dramani Mahama and that we already had two Islamic holidays in Ghana.”

He noted that “l am praying that back in the Parliament l would keep working with the Islamic Caucus in Parliament so that we can get surely get additional Islamic holiday.”

The MP disclosed the President Dramani Mahama readiness to roll out effective education scholarship scheme for Islamic young people in the country.

He indicated that President Dramani Mahama wants “me to assure all of you that there is a special education scholarship scheme for Islamic young people.

“So if you are a young man and you want to do further studies either in your masters programme, you finished school and you want to go to university, and you didn’t have anyone to finance your education and that if you reach out to my office (office of Honourable Francis-Xavier Sosu), you can apply to the office of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama so that you would be helped to go to university,” Honourable Sosu disclosed.

He assured muslims that as their MP, he would continue to work in the interest of all the Islamic communities within the Madina constituency.

Additionally he stated that “if l would like to state that l have offended anyone during and after the 2024 general elections, please forgive me.

“I would to assure you that if there is anything in my heart l have forgiven. Because we are one people and that let us work together so that Madina would move forward in the name of Almighty Allah,” he appealed.

He has called on Ghanaians to extend kindness and support to the vulnerable in society as Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

He stressed the need for compassion and unity, particularly towards the less fortunate.