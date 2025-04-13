Madina MP Sosu Granted Full Membership in African Court Coalition

Ghana’s renowned human rights lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, has been granted full membership in the Coalition for an Effective African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights (African Court Coalition) — a significant milestone that reinforces Ghana’s growing influence in the continental human rights space.

The confirmation, signed by the Coalition’s Coordinator Sophia Ebby, places Hon. Sosu among a select group of legal minds and institutions championing the effectiveness, accessibility, and independence of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights across the continent.

As a full member, Hon. Sosu is now entitled to participate in continental advocacy and awareness-raising activities, receive regular updates from the African Court and its sister bodies, collaborate with a network of top-tier legal organisations, and contribute to shaping the future of the African human rights system.

In the letter, the Coalition noted that membership will also offer capacity building opportunities and strengthen regional collaboration among African human rights defenders. Sosu is now officially aligned with other leading institutions such as the Tanganyika Law Society (Tanzania), Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, and Pan-African Lawyers Union, among others.

Hon. Sosu’s admission into the Coalition is seen as a direct recognition of his longstanding and groundbreaking work in human rights law and social justice in Ghana. From the courtroom to Parliament, he has consistently championed legal reforms and represented vulnerable communities in landmark human rights cases.

Among his notable contributions are successful legal actions on behalf of remand prisoners, advocacy for the abolition of the death penalty in Ghana, and the recent promotion of a bill to criminalize witchcraft accusations and other forms of gender-based abuse. His work has earned him both local and international acclaim as a fearless voice for the marginalized.

With this development, Ghana’s position as a key player in the African legal and human rights landscape is further solidified.

The African Court Coalition, headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania, is a powerful body that works closely with the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and other continental legal mechanisms. It promotes legal accountability, human rights awareness, and continental solidarity against abuses.

As Ghana prepares to push further legal reforms in areas such as criminal justice, gender rights, and press freedom, having figures like Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu at the decision-making table of continental coalitions may be the strategic advantage the nation needs.