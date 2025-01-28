Madina MP Sosu Reassures Congregations Of President Mahama Promises To Fight Galamsey Fraud And Corruption

President His Excellency John Dramani Mahama would not fail Ghanaians in his various campaign promises he made to tackling the Illegal small-scale mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey” in Ghana and corruption in the country.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Francis-Xavier Sosu reaffirmed

these promises of President Dramani Mahama when he was speaking to the joyful congregations in the St. Paul Catholic Church at Kpehe of the Greater Accra Region during the 80th anniversary of the church.

The event was airmed at refreshing on the church’s journey and commitment to nurturing the faith of the future generations.

The St. Paul Catholic Church at Kpehe, Accra is established in 1945. For its humble beginning,

the church has 45 members. But the church has grown into a vibrant spiritual community in the last eight decades.

The church has become a cornerstone for faith, education and social transformation. However, the 80th anniversary marked was officiated by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie.

Speaking at the colourful event, Honourable Francis-Xavier called on the congregations to have trust in President Dramani Mahama since he is ever ready to deliver his campaing promises to resetting Ghana “we want.”

The outspoken NDC MP reaffirmed President Dramani Mahama’s commitment for developing Ghana.

Honourable Sosu reiterated that resetting

Ghana is shared responsibility that cannot be accomplished by the President alone.

“Every Ghanaian, church member, Archbishop, Prophet, pastor, priest and every man of God has a leading role to play when we have to reset Ghana. His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama is very committed to fulfil his campaign promises to fighting against corruption.

“President John Dramani Mahama is committed to deal with the issue of galamsey. Our President is committed to deal with the galamsey fraud issue. And he is committed to reseting Ghana. It is a high that all Ghanaians prayed to President Dramani Mahama as we work together to reset Ghana,” Honourable Sosu reassured.

The MP who doubles as a law practitioner demonstrated how he was able to inform the President Dramani Mahama on the various messages he received from the congregations of the churches he has attended after the just ended 2024 general elections.

“Because we just came out from the successfully general elections which was held on Saturday December 7,2024, anytime l mount a pulpit and want to speak to the congregations in church, l always tempted to say “Eye Zu, eye zaa, eme nafa mia mia, which is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) popular slogan.

“However, after l have finished speaking to congregations at the church l have reached

out to President His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and told him that is the message that the great people of Ghana want you to have.

“And l followed the message straight to President Dramani Mahama and told him that the church wants you referring to (President John Dramani Mahama) make your promise to the nation when it comes to fighting against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, or asexual (LGBTQIA+) practice in the country.

“The church wants you to fulfil your promises when it comes to the dealing with the Illegal small-scale mining, commonly referred to as “galamsey” in Ghana and the church wants you to fulfil your promises when it comes to tackling against corruption.

“And that the feedback message l received from President His Excellency John Dramani Mahama was that he, President John Dramani Mahama wouldn’t disappoint the church or Ghanaians,” the MP narrated.

According to the legal luminary, President Dramani Mahama responded that the National Democratic Congress would not fail the good people of Ghana.

“His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama has asked him to assure the church that the resetting agenda of Ghana is a collective responsibility and that the NDC government canot do it alone because the nation has sunk all time low.

“A lot of things have been destroyed, our independent institutions of the state, when you look at the country’s debt stock now as we speak today is over 700 million and that many things have been destroyed and look at our cedis today. So the only way we can reset Ghana is when you (referring to congregations) help us to reset Ghana we want.

“As we are concerned, we are going to lead the people of Ghana with belief, fear of God and respecting the people of Ghana and eschewing

arrogance and ensuring that Ghana becomes better after the four years administration of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama,’ Honourable Sosu reaffirmed.

Finally he noted that President Dramani Mahama asked to pledge a humble sum of GH₵10,000.00 to support 80th anniversary of the church.

Following initiative, the MP presented a cheque of GH₵10,000.00 to the church to support developmental projects and programmes of the church.

The MP believes that the church would continue to remember “us in prayers because without God we cannot grow.”

For his part, Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie thanked President Dramani Mahama and Honourable Sosu for supporting the church.

The man of God charged the people who find themselves in the leadership positions to set good examples for refraining from corrupt practices.

“His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama we want to remind you to fulfil what it is called galamsey fraud. We want to remind you that we have voted for you into office because of what you said against LGBTQIA+ Practice, we are indeed watching. Don’t disappoint us Mr President,” Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie stressed.