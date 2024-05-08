Madina MP Sosu Wins 2024 Outstanding Political Personality Of The Year Award

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency in the Greater Accra Region,

Honourable Francis-Xavier Sosu, has been adjudged the outstanding political personality of the year award by the organizers of the National Golden Excellence Awards Team.

The MP who doubles as Deputy Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee has since becoming MP introduced the Madina Job Centre that has impacted over 7000 beneficiaries. His Health Project also carries out periodic health outreaches while his education project has led in Water For all which provides mechanized boreholes to impact several 1000s of children in his constituency.

In three years, the MP has distinguished himself as the foremost private bills sponsor. In all he has sponsored 17 private members bills with 3 of them passing into law and one having a presidential assent.

His initiative in parliament led to abolition of death penalty under the criminal offences Act, Abolition of death penalty under the Armed Forces Laws and criminalizing witchcraft accusations.

Among others he initiated Bills to provide compensation for persons wrongfully arrested, detained and convicted, Bill to amend the General Legal Council and Legal Education, and Bill to remove taxes on sanitary pads, non-custodial sentences for petty offences, maternity leave extensions and paternity leave introduction, bill for care for children with cancer and tumors among many others.

Hon Sosu has also instituted the Best Teacher Awards for teachers within Madina Constituency, launched the UPSA Best Teacher Award (Human Rights Category), and undertaken various training programs to build capacity of Constituents in modules including Mushroom Farm Training, Graphic Design and Website Development, and Beauty Artistry, among others.

The Madina MP has also introduced the Sosu Health Fund and undertaken numerous medical outreaches and donations to health facilities within the Madina Constituency.

The MP has also launched the Islamic Project to support the development of the Islamic Community and Muslims within the Madina Constituency, and ensured reconstruction of the Baba Yara School Bridge.

It is in light of the above and more that the organizers of the National Golden Excellence Awards Team set to honour and celebrate Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu (Esq) as the Outstanding Political Personality for the year 2024.

It has emerged that young outspoken politician has been honoured by the organizers based on his hard work for the last three years in Parliament

Acknowledging the receipt of the award conferred on him by the National Golden Excellence Award on May 4, 2024, the celebrated MP who is seeking for reelection thanked the organisers of the National Golden Excellence Award Team for this honour done him.

According to him, “I am deeply honoured to be recognized as the Outstanding Political Personality of the Year 2024, adding that “This award is testament to the dedication and hard work of not just myself but also to the team and supporters who have stood by me throughout this journey.”

He pointed out that in a world where politics can sometimes be divisive, saying that “I believe in the power of unity and collaboration. Together, we have achieved milestones, overcome challenges, and worked towards a better future for Madina, Ghana, and beyond.

However, he noted that this recognition is not just about the past but also about the future.

According to him,it serves as a reminder of the responsibilities “we have to continue striving for progress, justice, and equality.

The MP used the opportunity to outline some of his track record and achievement he has chalked so far after he was elected to represent the people of Madina in parliament for the past three years and above.

Below are track record and achievement of Lawyer Sosu

With the introduction of 17 Private Member’s Bills, with 3 of them passing into law, and one receiving presidential assent.

The Bills are Bill to amend the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) to substitute life imprisonment for the death penalty; – Bill to amend the Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105) to substitute life imprisonment for the death penalty; and Bill to criminalize the declaration, accusation, labelling and naming of persons as a witches; and proscribe the activities of witch doctors/witch finders.

Additional, there is the Bill to provide compensation for wrongful arrest, detention, prosecution and incarceration; Bill to amend the Legal Professions Act, 1960 (Act 32) to restructure the Ghana School of Law and redefine the functions of the General Legal Council.

Furthermore, there are healthcare related Bills to amend the NHI Act, 2012 (Act 852) to ensure that persons suffering from mental health disorders receive free treatment for various health care needs which shall be covered by a valid NHIS Card; Bill to provide for free cancer and tumour treatment for children holding valid NHIS cards in all public and private hospitals with requisite expertise and experience to deal with such conditions, and to provide for related matters; and Bill to ensure the cost of issuing medical forms to victims of sexual violations and domestic violence shall be included in the National Health Insurance Service List agreed to by the National Health Authority in collaboration with Health Care providers under Section 34 (1) of Act 852;

Also, there is the Bill to ensure five percent (5%) mandatory minimum employment of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in all public and private sector Institutions in Ghana, and provide for related matters; Bill to achieve clean air and address the increasing threat of climate change, its related impact, and provide for related matters; and Bill to reduce the 20% import duty imposed on menstrual hygiene and related products from twenty percent to zero percent, and provide for related matters;

Furthermore, there is the Bill to to reduce the import duty imposed on menstrual hygiene and related products, from twenty percent to zero percent, and provide for related matter; Bill to amend Section 57(1) of the Labour Act to extend the period of maternity leave from 12 weeks to 16 weeks (3 months to 4 months) with option for additional 2 weeks in the case of caesarean, stillbirth(s) or multiple births, and to provide for related matters; and Bill to amend Section 20 of the Labour Act to introduce paternity leave for a minimum period of 7 days and maximum period of 4 weeks with option for additional two weeks in the case of caesarean, stillbirth(s) or multiple delivery of spouse;

Finally, there is the Bill to amend the Holidays Act to extend the period of public holidays for Muslims (Tashreeq and Shaaq holidays) from the current one day to two days for each festivity (Eid-al Fitr & Eid-al Adha), and provide for related matters; Bill to amend the Public Holidays Act to remove the power of the President to declare additional public holiday; Bill to grant authority to the President to merge public holidays; postpone celebration of public holidays on productive days to Fridays; remove criminal sanctions for non-observance of public holidays, and provide for related matters; and Bill to amend the Criminal Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30) to introduce community sentencing and bond of good behavior as other forms of alternative punishment for misdemeanors.

On 5th July 2023, Parliament successfully passed Bills to criminal Offences Amendment Bill, 2022, to substitute life imprisonment for the death Penalty; Armed Forces Amendment Bill, 2022, to substitute life imprisonment for the death Penalty; and Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, 2022, to criminalize the declaration, accusation, labelling and naming of another as a witch; and activities the activities of witch doctors/witch finders.

On 2nd August 2023, the President assented to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill, 2022, to substitute life imprisonment for the death Penalty.

These Bills form part of efforts to ensure the realization of a more just, free and fair society for All.

I am even more fortified to fight until all the legislative interventions aimed at protection of the vulnerable in MADINA and Ghana see the light of day, whether in this Parliament or the future Parliament.

I am committed to serving with integrity, empathy, and an unwavering dedication to the principles of justice for all and injustice to none.

Let us continue to work together, across party lines and ideologies, to build a brighter and more inclusive tomorrow for All.

Thank you once again for this honour. Let’s keep pushing forward together.