Madina NDC Applauds Kenzo’s Appointment as VRA CEO, Hails Mahama for Prioritizing Competence

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Madina Constituency has warmly congratulated Mr. Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo on his appointment as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA), while commending former President John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to placing competent and experienced individuals at the helm of critical national institutions.

In a statement issued by the constituency executives, the Madina NDC described Mr. Kenzo as a dedicated and results-driven professional whose extensive experience in the energy sector makes him the ideal candidate to lead the VRA toward greater efficiency and sustainability. The statement, jointly signed by Hon. Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, Constituency Chairman, and Hon. Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, highlighted Kenzo’s unwavering commitment to the NDC, noting that he has been a key financier and loyal supporter of the party.

“This significant achievement is a testament to your dedication, competence, and vision,” the statement read. “We are confident that you will lead the VRA with the utmost commitment and excellence.” The Madina NDC leadership assured Mr. Kenzo of their full support as he takes on this pivotal role, emphasizing their collective commitment to ensuring his success for the benefit of the VRA and the nation at large.

The statement also praised former President Mahama for his discerning leadership, noting that his decision to appoint Mr. Kenzo reflects a deep understanding of the importance of competence and experience in governance. “President Mahama has proven once again that leadership is about putting the right people in the right positions. By appointing a technocrat and a staunch party financier like Mr. Kenzo, he has reaffirmed his dedication to good governance and the progress of our great party,” the statement added.

The Madina NDC expressed optimism that under Mr. Kenzo’s leadership, the VRA will implement transformative policies to enhance power generation, improve operational efficiency, and ensure a stable energy supply for industries and households across Ghana. They also highlighted the broader implications of the appointment, noting that it aligns with the NDC’s vision of economic growth and national development.

“We are proud to see one of our own, a true party man and a loyal supporter of the NDC, being recognized for his hard work and dedication. Mr. Kenzo has not only contributed significantly to the energy sector but has also been a pillar of financial support for the party over the years. His appointment is well deserved,” the statement read.

The Madina NDC’s endorsement of Mr. Kenzo’s appointment underscores the party’s confidence in his ability to deliver results and drive progress in Ghana’s energy sector. As the VRA embarks on this new chapter under his leadership, the NDC in Madina remains optimistic that his tenure will strengthen the authority’s capacity to meet the nation’s energy needs while advancing the party’s broader development agenda.

For the NDC, Mr. Kenzo’s appointment is not just a win for the energy sector but also a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to excellence, competence, and loyalty in governance. As the nation watches, the Madina NDC believes that Mr. Kenzo’s leadership will be a shining example of what can be achieved when the right people are entrusted with the responsibility of driving national progress.