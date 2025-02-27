Madina NDC Congratulates Kenzo, Praises Mahama for Choosing Competence and Experience to Man Affairs of VRA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Madina Constituency has extended heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Kenzo on his appointment as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Volta River Authority (VRA). The party also commended president John Dramani Mahama for his commitment to selecting competent and experienced individuals to lead critical national institutions.

In a statement issued by the constituency executives, the Madina NDC described Ing Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo as a dedicated and results-driven professional whose vast experience in the energy sector makes him the ideal person to steer VRA toward efficiency and sustainability. They also emphasized that beyond his professional qualifications, Ing Edward Ekow Obeng Kenzo is a committed member of the NDC and one of the party’s top financiers.

In an official statement, Hon. Ibrahim Fuseini Faila, Chairman of the NDC Madina Constituency, and Hon. Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu, Member of Parliament for Madina, commended Mr. Obeng-Kenzo for his well-deserved elevation to the leadership of one of Ghana’s most vital energy institutions.

“This significant achievement is a testament to your dedication, competence, and vision,” the statement read. “We are confident that you will lead the VRA with the utmost commitment and excellence.”

The leadership of the NDC in Madina further assured Mr. Obeng-Kenzo of their unwavering support as he embarks on his new role. They emphasized their collective commitment to ensuring his success for the benefit of the VRA and the nation at large.

“We are proud to see one of our own, a true party man and a loyal supporter of the NDC, being recognized for his hard work and dedication. Mr. Kenzo has not only contributed significantly to the energy sector but has also been a pillar of financial support for the party over the years. His appointment is well deserved,” the statement read.

The Madina NDC further praised former President Mahama for demonstrating once again that he values competence and experience in governance. They noted that Mahama’s decision to entrust VRA to Mr. Kenzo reflects his commitment to placing qualified individuals in key positions to drive national development.

“President Mahama has proven that leadership is about putting the right people in the right positions. By appointing a technocrat and a staunch party financier like Mr. Kenzo, he has reaffirmed his dedication to good governance and the progress of our great party,” the statement added.

The Madina NDC expressed confidence that under Kenzo’s leadership, the Volta River Authority will implement transformative policies that will enhance power generation, improve efficiency, and ensure a stable energy supply for industries and households across the country.

The constituency executives and party faithful in Madina remain optimistic that Kenzo’s appointment will not only strengthen the energy sector but also solidify the NDC’s vision of economic growth and national development.