The Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Madina Republicans from registering new players for a period of one year.

Any registration done by the Club or pending registrations of the Club shall be nullified.

This decision was taken after the club was found to have registered a player, Christian Opoku Oduro with the date of birth as 2nd October 2003, for the 2017/18 football season on 16th February 2018.

Later, on the 3rd of August, 2020, Madina Republicans registered the same player with the name Aidan Nana Poku.

Despite their apology and admission before the Committee, there was an inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to dishonesty.