Madina Sweeper Philomena Dzogbo Receives Distinguished Award from GESA

A middle-aged lady, Madam Philomena Dzogbo has won the Most Distinguished Borla Woman of the Year 2022 Award.

She was presented a plaque and a luxurious plus hotel accommodation with meals all for free for a period of one month at the AH Hotel within East Legon.

Madam Dzogbo is a sweeper with Zoomlion snd stationed under the capital of the La Nkwantanang Municipal Assembly Madina.

In an interview with Madam Dzogbo, she is inspired by the rewards by God than worldly possessions. “I look at how God made everything so beautifully and perfectly and that has inspired me to want to continue to dedicate my life for environmental cleanliness” she said.

“I work the whole day without complain making sure Madina is clean and hoping that God has seen my sacrifices without thinking about what salary or position I occupy” Madam Dzogbo intimated.

She said she will continue to work hard for a better Ghana and expressed great satisfaction about her award.

She was thankful to the organizers of the awards and encourage her colleague sweepers to give the work all their best for their time will certainly come as she was not expectant of any recognition.

The Ghana Environmental and Sanitation Awards is organised for the first time by the founder and CEO, Nana Yaw Kwakye-Boadu.

Several people were recognised and awarded with plaques and citation including eight subsidiaries of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) namely, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited, Metropolitan and Allied Waste Management Services and One Million Bin Project among others.

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Mr. Ernest Morgan Acquah, General Manager of Metropolitan and Allied Waste Management Services, Ms, Patricia Ofori Atta, Senior Communications Officer of Zoomlion and many others were awarded at the awards night at the AH Hotel in Accra.