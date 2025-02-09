The youth of Madina Municipality have come together in a strong show of support for Hon. Razak Hussein, urging the seven-member vetting committee to consider his outstanding credentials for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE). In a passionate appeal, youth leaders from across Madina emphasized the critical importance of selecting a candidate who combines experience with grassroots connection.

Speaking on behalf of various youth groups, community organizers highlighted Hon. Razak Hussein’s exceptional curriculum vitae, which spans over two decades of dedicated service to both the party and the municipality. His journey from branch secretary to constituency secretary demonstrates a deep understanding of local governance and community needs that sets him apart from other candidates.

“Hon. Razak Hussein’s experience is not just about the positions he has held, but the impact he has made in our community,” noted a youth coordinator from the area. “His hands-on involvement in community development and party organization makes him uniquely qualified for the MCE position.”

The youth leaders particularly emphasized Hon. Razak’s remarkable ability to connect with the grassroots, a quality they believe is crucial for both effective governance and the party’s future electoral success. His strong relationship with community members across all sectors of Madina has earned him widespread admiration and support, particularly among the party’s base.

“Looking ahead to the 2028 elections, we need an MCE who understands the pulse of the community,” stated another youth leader. “Hon. Razak’s connection with the grassroots and his ability to mobilize support will be invaluable for maintaining and strengthening the party’s position in Madina.”

The appeal also highlighted how Hon. Razak Hussein stands tall among the shortlisted candidates. His comprehensive understanding of Madina’s challenges, combined with his proven track record of inclusive leadership, makes him the most suitable candidate for the position. The youth emphasized that his appointment would ensure seamless coordination between the municipality and community stakeholders.

“Among all the candidates being considered, Hon. Razak Hussein’s profile is particularly impressive,” remarked a youth activist. “His experience in electoral management, community organization, and party administration gives him a unique perspective that would benefit Madina immensely.”

The youth groups urged the vetting committee to recognize that Hon. Razak’s appointment would not only reward merit but also strengthen the party’s connection with the community. They emphasized that his selection would send a positive message about the party’s commitment to recognizing dedicated service and grassroots leadership.

As the vetting committee conducts its assessment, the youth of Madina remain hopeful that Hon. Razak Hussein’s outstanding qualifications, deep community connections, and proven leadership abilities will be given due consideration. Their united voice reflects a strong belief that his appointment would mark the beginning of a new era of development and progress for Madina Municipality.

The youth concluded their appeal by expressing confidence in the committee’s commitment to selecting the best candidate for Madina’s future while emphasizing that Hon. Razak Hussein’s credentials make him the ideal choice for this crucial position.

Researched By:

Seidu Rashid

Research Fellow, University of Ghana Department of Education and Communication/Leadership