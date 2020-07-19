A Madras Song ‘Bra Be Gye’ is a straight-forward Hi-Life music that speaks about how marriage couples should stick together no matter how challenging, demanding or troubling a situation becomes in marriage.

Madras’s soothing and soulful voice over layers of instrumentation tells his humble story as not only a singer but also a producer.

At a pre-listening session in London, Madras in his latest offering has been able to feature a music power house like Yaa Pono who also raps into genres no matter the beat.

In ‘Bra Be Gye’, Yaa Pono is heard rapping by dropping some political name like Ken Agyeapong as well as Obinim, not forgetting some elements of elections in between his rhymes.

Although it is of course an election year, Madras said: “This song is definitely not a political song of any texture or picture”.

For your listening pleasure, the song will be released on the 26 th of July 2020 in all the digital music outlets.

The full story about Madras’s name change will be here on this website.

BY WILFRED CLARKE.

