Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, takes part in an international press conference at Miraflores Palace, in Caracas, capital of Venezuela, on May 17, 2016. [Photo/Xinhua]

Venezuela has discovered a highly effective treatment to completely eliminate the novel coronavirus without side effects, the country’s president Nicolas Maduro claimed on Sunday.

A molecule called DR-10 was found during a six-month study by the state research institute IVIC and wipes out the virus 100 per cent, he said.

The molecule has already been used to treat Hepatitis C, HPV and Ebola, Maduro added.

The process to have the treatment authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) has already begun, he said.
The WHO said earlier this month that several potential coronavirus medications being tested worldwide had shown little or no results, according to the health agency’s Solidarity Trial of 11,000 patients in 30 countries.

These included remdesivir, which the US drug authority FDA approved last week as a treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

The data from the WHO-coordinated study has however not yet appeared in any peer-reviewed medical journal.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.