Venezuela has discovered a highly effective treatment to completely eliminate the novel coronavirus without side effects, the country’s president Nicolas Maduro claimed on Sunday.

A molecule called DR-10 was found during a six-month study by the state research institute IVIC and wipes out the virus 100 per cent, he said.

The molecule has already been used to treat Hepatitis C, HPV and Ebola, Maduro added.

The process to have the treatment authorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) has already begun, he said.

The WHO said earlier this month that several potential coronavirus medications being tested worldwide had shown little or no results, according to the health agency’s Solidarity Trial of 11,000 patients in 30 countries.

These included remdesivir, which the US drug authority FDA approved last week as a treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

The data from the WHO-coordinated study has however not yet appeared in any peer-reviewed medical journal.