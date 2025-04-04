Maestro Kojo Antwi tours Australia for the first time

Ghana and Africa’s music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, is set to thrill his fans who are Ghanaian origin but living in Australia, Africans, Australians and other foreign nationals with some renditions of his love songs during the 2025 Easter Festivities.

The Maestro has in previous years performed in the US, UK, Canada, among other countries, but this is the first he is visiting Australia to treat fans with his love songs.

The Maestro in a social media post said “Australia!!! I’m excited to visit for the first time. Can’t wait to sing a Marathon of Love Songs with YOU!!!”. Grab your tickets now and let’s make some lovely memories”.

The tour is expected to take place on April 19, 2025, as Christians across the globe celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The memorable event will take place at Bonnyrigg Sports Club in Australia.

Visit to the Australian ambassador

As part of the Austrilia visit, the renowned Ghanaian music legend, ‘Mr. ‘Music Man [Kojo Antwi], paid a courtesy visit to the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Berenice Owen-Jones, ahead of his much-anticipated performance in Sydney.

Slated for the Easter long weekend, Kojo Antwi will bring his timeless Highlife and Afrobeat sounds to his admirers and audiences in Australia.

Music and the arts have long been a bridge between cultures, and Kojo Antwi’s visit will highlights the deepening cultural exchange between Ghana and Australia.

From music to visual arts, both nations continue to celebrate creativity as a powerful force for connection and mutual appreciation.

The Australian High Commissioner, Berenice Owen-Jones “wish him a successful tour as he shares Ghana’s vibrant sound with the world”.

By Kweku Antwi-Otoo|3news.com|Ghana