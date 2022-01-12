Mafi-Adidome holds final funeral rites of chief and Queenmother

The Council of Elders of the Toh-Tovie Clan of Adidome, the Mafi Paramountcy, the Mafi Awanutorwo and residents of Mafi-Adidome under the royal leadership of Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, the ‘Dufia’ of Mafi- Adidome, have held the final funeral rites for some departed souls from the Toh-Tovie Clan.

These include; the late Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman III who ruled from 1932 to 1973, chief of Adidome, Mama Drapey II who also ruled from 1978 to 2006, late queenmother of Adidome, and all departed Clan Elders and members who passed on over the past several decades.

According to the customs and traditions of the Toh-Tovie Clan, there must be final funeral rites, which delayed for 48 years for the late Togbe Kwasinyi Agyeman III after his demise in 1973, the late queenmother who died in 2006 and other elders of the Clan.

In a tribute, Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V said, greed, selfishness, infighting, and hatred must give way to selflessness, love for one another, hard work and honesty.

“These are what will take us to our next levels and make our ancestors proud.”

“On this great occasion as we celebrate Togbe Agyeman III, Mama Drapey II, and all who departed after him, we need to single out the contributions of Togbe Fiagbenu Kwasinyi and his predecessors and promise that their labour will not be in vain,” he said.

The event saw several traditional and cultural activities including; Asafo groups vigil known as ‘Dzotinudodo,’ Traditional drumming and Rites, ‘Afedonudada,’ a mini Durbar in honour of Togbe Agyeman III and Mama Drapey II, and a thanksgiving service at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

There were also performances from the Asafo and other groups present, photo exhibition, commissioning of Statutes at the ‘Fiagbenu Triangle, and laying of wreaths on graves of the departed.

The history of the Tovie Clan has it that it was one of the clans of the Dogboawo from Hogbe and a man from Dogbo called Akumu married Abui Buekpor, one of Togbui Wenya’s two sisters.

Doe Kponor, the late, also known as ‘kushitor’ being the warrior and hunter carried his expedition to Dorfor Pordoe and Mafi Adidome in the Tongu area and some of his descendents are Togbe Kwasinyi Kakaklolo Agyeman V, the new Dufia of Mafi- Adidome, the Fiagbenu and other families from Kpogede and others.