Mafi Aflokope Murder: Slain boy to be buried October 3- Suspects remanded again

Relatives of Kofi Kuzagbe Tsidi, a 13-year-old class six pupil of New Love International School, have set October 3, for the final funeral rites of the deceased.

The deceased was alleged to have been murdered by Doe Tsidi also known as “Land guard” at Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

In a statement signed by Mr Benson Chiri, the family head, the body of the deceased was released to the family after the police had completed an autopsy on the body.

“After an autopsy, the body has been handed over to the family for the necessary rites and burial while the case continues in court.”

The statement also indicated the body of the deceased should be laid to rest as early as possible upon the advice of elders to prevent the family from reliving the excruciating dilemma time and again.

“Sunday, October 3 is set aside to perform every needed rite and put Kofi to rest,” the statement added.

On Sunday, August 29, police sources say the prime suspect, Doe Tsidi, lured the deceased to the bank of ‘Blakoe’ stream and murdered him.

In another development, the prime suspect together with the other two accomplices linked to the heinous crime has been remanded again into police custody by a Dabala District court on Wednesday, September 29.

They are to reappear on Wednesday, October 20.