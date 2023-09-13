Mafi Kumase SHS Honours 45 Outgoing Choristers

Story: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Mafi Kumase

Forty-five (45) final-year student choristers of the Mafi Kumase Senior High Technical School (MAKSTEC) in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region have been honoured with certificates at a ‘fufu’ and ‘sobolo’ party for their contribution to the development of the school choir over the years. The choir also treated the dignitaries and fans at the event to some of its melodious songs.

The MAKSTEC School Choir has been described by several people in many circles as the ‘Angelic Voices’ because of its remarkable performance not only among the comity of second-cycle institutions in the Volta Region but also beyond its borders. The choristers, who have always shown devotion, sacrifice, and a lot of enthusiasm, can sing all manner of songs, ranging from purely traditional and local music to Christian songs amidst drumming and dancing in other cases.

This success story of the MAKSTEC Choir has largely been due to the instrumentality of the Patron of the Choir, who also doubles as the Music and Choir Master of the school. Mr. Eric Selorm Ansah, whose touching skills and vast knowledge in choral music has raised the banner of the school beyond measure since he stepped in MAKSTEC a few years ago.

According to Mr. Ansah, the ‘fufu’ and ‘sobolo’ party for the final year students, was aimed, amongst other things at encouraging both the outgoing choristers and the continuing students that there is a reward in hard work and sacrifice for the good of the society. In his view, even though some of these co-curricular activities of students are not examinable, they play a crucial role in the overall academic life of students.

The Patron described the performance of his choir as spectacular and very encouraging, saying the sky is always the limit.

He mentioned the lack of funds to create a musical album of their own, the absence of some musical tools and equipment, as well as costumes as some of the major challenges confronting the school choir.

The outgoing President of the Choir, Master Dela Edo Avornyo mentioned some of the achievements of the school choir including its impressive performance in the 2023 Ghana’s Independence Day anniversary celebration held at Adaklu in the Volta Region in March 2023. In that event, the MAKSTEC Choir became the first to do a presentation of the national anthem in Ewe to the admiration of the thousands of dignitaries and citizens gathered for that event.

Mr. Avornyo said the choir has been very impactful not only within the Mafi Kumase enclave but also in neighbouring towns and villages within and outside the Volta Region. According to him, MAKSTEC Choir has since 2008, been the national cultural festival champion and still

reigning.

Former Headmaster of the school, Mr. Augustine Seraphine Dumashie was the Special Guest of Honour at the event. He lauded the choir for its modest achievements and urged the outgoing students to enter into the larger world with hard work, sacrifice, and perseverance.

According to him, music is food for the soul, adding that he has always been swollen-headed and proud about the performance of the school choir.

Award certificates as well as certificates of membership of the choir were presented to all the outgoing final year students. The Former Head, Mr. Augustine Dumashie, English Tutor, Mr. Augustine Ocloo, Mathematics Tutor, Mr. Raphael Abotsi and one of the Guests, Mr. Seth Asasey presented the certificates to the deserving choristers.

The Choir President, Master Avornyo, in return, led his colleagues to surprise Mr. Ansah with the presentation of an African material as well as a citation to him for his love and commitment to the course of MAKSTEC as well as the impact he had made on their lives as choristers. The citation described Mr. Ansah as a visionary leader and a teacher who should be emulated by all and sundry.

Even though the 45 final-year students are leaving the choir following the end of their three-year SSS programme, membership of the choir still stands encouraging with the current first and second years numbering more than 110 choristers