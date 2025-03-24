Magic Rocker Celebrates Muslims With New Song

US-based Ghanaian musician, Richard Essien, popularly known in the world music scene as Magic Rocker, after a short absence from the music scene, is out with Kumerican Hausa song titled Abinchi Maidaadi to entertain Muslims.

He is known for his unique blend of hip-hop, highlife and world music and is credited with several hit songs, including ‘Baby U Are Hot’, ‘Talk Dirty’, ‘No More War’, ‘Lion King’, ‘Sextisfaction’, ‘Just Like Sugar’, and ‘Stop Speaking Vernacular’, among others.

According to him, the motive behind his new single, ‘Abinchi Maidaadi’, is to spread message of love adding ‘The song is a unity song’.

He supported his argument by stating that harmony between Christians and Muslims is necessary, thus, as a musician, he felt the need to communicate that through music.

Magic Rocker added that the song preaches love, thus, it is imperative that the motive and the song itself is supported, because, “we are all one people.”

He however extends greetings to Muslims in Ghana and worldwide, praying for peace and unity.

Magic Rocker emphasized the importance of unity, spirituality, and reflection during the holy month, encouraging Muslims to use the period to deepen their faith and commitment to peace.

BEATWAVES gathered that the song’s musical arrangement displays Magic Rocker’s talent for creating melodies that connects with his fans as well as listeners. The song, sung in Hausa, fuses a hiplife vibe with a afrobeat.

The brand-new song, which hasn’t yet made it onto social media or radio, is a great party tune for any occasion. It possesses all the necessary attributes to satisfy Ghana’s music enthusiasts.

With the new single, Magic Rocker is believed to have done his home work well enough to give Ghanaians as well as Africans just what they expected from him this year.

Magic Rocker, whose songs are well-known in a number of countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, among others, stated that he wants to bring a change to the music business in Ghana.