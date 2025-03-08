Magic Rocker Returns With Bedroom Lover

US-based Ghanaian musician, Richard Essien, popularly known as Magic Rocker, has resurfaced on the music scene with another bouncing single titled Bedroom Lover.

In order to once more interact with people on the global music scene, he has rebranded his playing and musical style.

Since the release of his latest single a few days ago, the song has gotten overwhelmingly positive reviews from music lovers worldwide as well as producers who have long been devoid of quality music.

Many countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroon, Gambia, South Africa, and Ethiopia, are familiar with his songs.

In a chat with BEATWAVES, Magic Rocker, who characterized his style as “classic hiplife, hiphop and afrobeat,” said that his most recent single is a distinctive fusion of hip-hop, RNB, and hiplife with a lovely rhythm and a fantastic treble tune to go with it.

Magic Rocker, who returned to the music scene after a few months of “hibernation” to work on private projects, is credited with several hit songs, including “Baby U Are Hot,” “Talk Dirty,” “No More War,” “Lion King,” “Sextisfaction,” “Just Like Sugar,” and “Stop Speaking Vernacular,” among others.

With its danceable beat and catchy, easily sing-along songs, the most recent hit single has a ton of commercial potential.

For well-established musicians, especially those who are already making waves in the music industry, it will create fierce competition. He stated that the confidence he has gained from Magic Rocker’s experience has shown itself in his songs, particularly in the profundity of their lyrics.

He clarified that they had put a lot of effort into the song, which has all the elements needed to satisfy the needs of Ghanaian and international music fans.

In addition, he serves as the CEO of Gavali Music, a record label based in the United States of America (USA) with its headquarters located in Chicago, Illinois.

With over three decades of experience, Magic Rocker is a well-known figure in Ghana’s music scene and one of the few musicians who aims to elevate Ghanaian music to new heights.

He was confident that he would succeed because of his playing style and the fact that the majority of his songs featured soulful dance beats.

Magic Rocker claims that his goal is to make the world a happier and more positive place, so “I expect fans to be happy when they listen to my songs and at the same time be motivated by it.”

I feel like I’ve been given a lot of talents, including the ability to sing, rap, make jokes, and much more. In addition, I perform afropop, dancehall, and reggae, and I can tackle any musical style and still blend in. I feel as though I have been given all of these gifts to share with my fans, which is why I have chosen to release my most recent song, “Bedroom Lover.”