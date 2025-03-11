Nigerian Afrobeats star Magixx—Apple Music’s latest Africa Rising featured artist—joins Nandi Madida via FaceTime on Apple Music 1 to talk about his latest single, “Alchl.” He also discusses his debut album, ‘I Dream In Color,’ how he found his calling as a musician, and the artists who inspire his versatility.

This Week’s Hottest New Tracks

Nandi Madida shares the hottest new African tracks of the moment. This week’s selection includes new tracks from TAR1Q, CowBoii, Olivetheboy & Qing Madi, Lloyiso, and the late Riky Rick.

Tune in and listen to the full episode this Friday, March 7th at 9a London / 10a Lagos/Paris / 11a Johannesburg / 1a LA / 4a NYC on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_AfricaNow and broadcast on YFM Accra every Sunday at 2pm, YFM Kumasi on Saturdays at 3pm and YFM Takoradi on Saturdays at 6pm.

Magixx Tells Apple Music How He Found His Calling

Music has always been around. I’ve never really [known] any other thing that I wanted to do outside making music. I’m so happy that things that worked out the way they worked out. There’s nothing better than doing what you love.

Magixx Tells Apple Music About the Messages He Wants To Convey With His Album, ‘I Dream in Color’

If you want better stuff for yourself, if you want a better life for yourself, you have no choice but to work your way up. And a very fundamental part of that is to aspire for big things. I dream big. I want everything. I want stadiums; I want the big collaborations. I want to be everywhere. I want to tour the world. I want to impact people’s lives with my music. I want everything that looks like it’s not possible.

Magixx Tells Apple Music About His Inspirations And His Versatility

I’ve always loved to make music, aside from just R&B. I’ve always loved to listen to different genres. I grew up listening to Michael Jackson, Fela Kuti, Lagbaja. So it’s a wide range. And hip-hop music—Drake and Lil’ Wayne, down to Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy. All these people inspire my music. I can see this vast flexibility. They have this flexibility in their sound. Even Michael Jackson—[it’s] like they can make so many types of music. And that kind of inspired me to also spread my wings, because I want to be able to tap into different levels of artistry, and different levels of making music. I’ve loved global music from the jump. I’ve always loved global music. So that’s why I try, as much as possible, to do what I want, to be on different types of beats, and different types of sounds. And it’s still all me. I just bring myself. I just bring myself to this sound. It’s still Magixx.