Home Breaking News Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles northwestern Botswana

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles northwestern Botswana

By
xinhuanet.com
-
earth tremor

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled Botswana’s resort township of Maun situated some 1,300 km northwest of Botswana’s capital city, Gaborone early Saturday morning.

Koketso Botepe, Manager of Applied Geoscience of Botswana Geo-Science Institute (BGI), told Xinhua that the earthquake struck at 04:18 (GMT+2) at 22 km west of Maun on Feb. 6, 2021.

The earthquake was of a tectonic origin and had a 30.6 km depth of focus, said Botepe.

“No aftershocks or damage are expected from the earthquake,” said Botepe. However, the official said the institute will undertake a survey to establish if there are any aftershocks or damages caused by the earthquake.

This is a second earthquake of a magnitude of 3.0 or above to rattle Botswana in a space of 30 days. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.