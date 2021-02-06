Magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattles northwestern Botswana

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake rattled Botswana’s resort township of Maun situated some 1,300 km northwest of Botswana’s capital city, Gaborone early Saturday morning.

Koketso Botepe, Manager of Applied Geoscience of Botswana Geo-Science Institute (BGI), told Xinhua that the earthquake struck at 04:18 (GMT+2) at 22 km west of Maun on Feb. 6, 2021.

The earthquake was of a tectonic origin and had a 30.6 km depth of focus, said Botepe.

“No aftershocks or damage are expected from the earthquake,” said Botepe. However, the official said the institute will undertake a survey to establish if there are any aftershocks or damages caused by the earthquake.

This is a second earthquake of a magnitude of 3.0 or above to rattle Botswana in a space of 30 days. Enditem